Hyderabad-based doctor elected as president of Cardiological Society

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based cardiologist, Dr PC Rath was formally elected and installed as the President of the Cardiological Society of India for the academic year 2023–2024 at the annual meeting held in Chennai.

Dr Rath is credited with developing many percutaneous cardiac interventions in the nation, including complex coronary angioplasty and stenting, robotic angioplasty, and percutaneous valve treatment procedures (TAVI).

At Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Dr PC Rath serves as Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Head of the Department of Cardiology.

The Cardiological Society of India is a national organization for Indian cardiologists and Indian cardiologists settled overseas with over 5000 members.

The late Bharat Ratna Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the first chief minister of West Bengal in Independent India, oversaw the establishment of the Cardiological Society of India in Kolkata in 1945. He was the organization’s inaugural president.

In December 2023 in Kolkata, the Cardiological Society of India will mark its 75th anniversary. The President-Elect, Dr PC Rath, will be instrumental in developing the scientific program for the celebrations of the platinum jubilee.