Hyderabad-based IIL delivers animal vaccine through drones in Arunachal

Hyderabad: The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) along with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Arunachal Pradesh delivered vaccines through drone delivery. The maiden drone flight was from Roing to Paghlam in Arunachal Pradesh.

Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases, said the IIL in a press release on Monday.

Tage Taki, Arunachal Pradesh minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, Upamanyu Basu, joint secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and other officials along from IIL were present for the event.

Dr. K Anand Kumar, managing director, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), said that the drone delivery will help in making vaccines available to remote locations in India. Indian Immunologicals Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India is one of the largest producers of vaccines in Asia. It was set up by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982.