Hyderabad-based Livlong E-Mobility launches two e-bicycles

This model provides a travel range of 30 to 40 km in pedal assist mode.

Hyderabad: Livlong E-Mobility launches two electric bicycles
Representative image

Hyderabad: City-based Livlong E-Mobility launched two premium electric bicycle models – Euphoria-LX and Nestor-SX on Saturday, October 28.

They were designed and launched to encourage riders to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly commuting solutions. They may help coping up with rising fuel costs and traffic congestion.

The new electric bicycles are loaded with a plethora of top-tier features, including an LCD, powerful front light, dual disc brakes, and four driving modes.

With this, the bicycles can achieve a maximum speed of 25 km/h, making them ideal for urban commutes and leisurely rides.

Euphoria-LX is equipped with a seven-speed Shimano gear system and features a lightweight 6061 aluminum alloy frame.

In pedal assist mode, it offers a travel range of 40 to 50 km, making it a practical choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish commuting solution.

On the other hand, Nestor-SX boasts an executive look and features a single-speed carbon steel frame. This model provides a travel range of 30 to 40 km in pedal assist mode, ensuring that riders can navigate their daily routines with ease.

Livlong E-Mobility MD, Suresh Palaparti, said, “These innovative vehicles are also suitable for senior citizens, offering the added advantage of pedal assist mode, reducing stress on the knees. Teenagers and students have also embraced these electric bicycles for their practicality and eco-friendliness.”

E-bicycles have become popular for office commutes and casual rides due to their impressive benefits, including zero emissions, zero maintenance costs, and negligible charging expenses

