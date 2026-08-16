Hyderabad-based pharma firms donate to charity of Tirupati temple

Tirupati: Two Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firms have donated Rs 50 lakh each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, a medical charity run by the Tirupati temple.

Rameswara Rao, chairman of CHAP, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, and a director of Sai Chandana, another pharmaceutical firm, handed over demand drafts towards the donation to TTD Chairman BR Naidu at the TTD Chairman’s Camp Office in Tirumala.

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“Two Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firms have donated Rs 50 lakh each, totalling Rs 1 crore, to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust,” a release from the temple body on Saturday said.

Established in November 2001, the trust aims to provide free medical treatment to poor patients suffering from life-threatening diseases related to the heart, kidneys, brain, cancer and others.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.