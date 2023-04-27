Hyderabad-based RED.Health launches air ambulance services in over 550 cities

RED AIR Guardian has now taken up the use of helicopters to transport patients from challenging and inaccessible areas and offers services like repatriation, bed-to-bed transfer, airport-to-airport transfer, rural evacuation, and remote evacuation even without having access to the airports.

Hyderabad-based RED.Health launches air ambulance services in 550+ cities
RED.Health launches air ambulance service (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In view of expanding its business, the city-based startup RED.Health, a medical emergency response platform, has announced the launch of its air ambulance service in more than 550 other cities in India.

The freshly launched ambulance services are equipped with medical technology and staffed by qualified critical care professionals, and the fleet comprises eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation efficiently.

RED Air Guardian also offers surface transport to and from the airport apart from air transfer for medical emergencies.

With more than 25 aircraft parked in airports across India and over 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world to cater to overseas air evacuation, the company actively does air evacuations from cities like Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Middle Eastern countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Doha while rendering its service in most parts of the nation.

Founder and CEO, RED.Health, Prabhdeep Singh said, “At RED.Health, we take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable.”

“Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distance in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility,” Singh added.

Partnered with over 100 hospitals and 70 enterprises, the RED AIR Guardian has now used helicopters to transport patients from challenging and inaccessible areas and offers services like repatriation, bed-to-bed transfer, airport-to-airport transfer, rural evacuation, and remote evacuation even without having access to the airports.

