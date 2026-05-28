Hyderabad-based shooter Esha Singh wins gold at ISSF World Cup

The chief minister wished that she achieved greater heights in her career and bring glory to the country.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 10:06 pm IST
Young female athlete holding a gold medal at the ISF World Cup in Mumbai, standing in front of a promotio.
Shooter Esha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based shooter Esha Singh created history by breaking the world record in the women’s 25m pistol final at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held in Munich, scoring an outstanding 43 hits.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Singh for her historic performance. “Her dedication, discipline and determination are inspiring millions of people. It is a memorable moment in the history of Indian shooting sports,” his official release said.

Observing that Singh’s success shows the bright future of Indian sports, the CM wished that she achieved greater heights in her career and bring glory to the country.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 10:06 pm IST

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