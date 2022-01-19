Hyderabad: Bawarchi hotel booked for misbehaving with cops

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Tuesday filed a case against Bawarchi hotel for allegedly misbehaving with the “operation smile” team.

The hotel management allegedly prevented the special team from conducting a search operation on the premises. According to the police, the team comprising officials of police, labour department, and the Child Welfare department went to the Bawarchi hotel at Shamshabad upon learning that children were being employed in the hotel.

Based on a complaint lodged at the RGIA police station, a case was booked against the hotel management.

Siasat.com tried to reach out to Bawarchi hotel management for a comment but they remained unavailable.