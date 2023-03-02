Hyderabad: BDMA to establish technology & training centre at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: The Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) is establishing a Technology and Training Center for talent development in the Jeedimetla pharma cluster.

This is the first of its sort in the country, with an industry organisation building such a facility for its personnel.

According to a press release, the proposed facility will be built on a one-acre plot of land allocated to TSIIC on a long-term lease and will be operational in April. The facility will serve as a consolidated site for high-end research and testing, bolstering the role of Jeedimetla’s pharma cluster.

“The training center is aimed at providing specific training to manpower engaged in the manufacturing operations and quality control in API industry. Training will be given to fresh graduates making them suitable for bulk drug industry where member units can train their new recruits,” BDMA national president, R K Agrawal said.

The state-of-the-art facility is being built with contributions from member industries, and as part of this endeavour, Dr. B Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Group, has donated Rs 1 crore, the press note informed.