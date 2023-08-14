Hyderabad: ‘Bharat Ke Anmol Ratan’ awardee bodybuilder Mohtesham Ali felicitated

Hyderabad: A celebration was held in Hyderabad’s Media Plus Auditorium to celebrate Mohtesham Ali Khan, who received the prestigious national award ‘Bharat Ke Anmol’ for his journey of determination, perseverance, and excellence in the realm of bodybuilding and fitness.

Khan is a professional bodybuilder from Hyderabad and has earned many national and international titles including a silver medal in Mr World Body Building Championship, in the heavyweight category.

The event which was held on Sunday, August 14, witnessed the presence of dignitaries and supporters who gathered to honour Khan’s accomplishments.

The chief guest Abdul Khayyum Khan, minority affairs advisor for the government lauded Khan’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

Other prominent figures including AIMIM leader Ather Farooqui, BRS leader Khaleequr Rahman, Pathergatti Corporator, Syed Sohail Quadri and chairman of Vandhe Bharat, Ramesh Eppalapalli were also present at the event.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by the founder and CEO of Ethos Imagination, Varaprasad who emphasised that the evening was not merely a tribute to Mir Mohtesham Ali Khan’s individual accomplishments but also a testament to the power of dedication and hard work.

At the event, Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to his journey and stood by him both during challenges and triumphs.