Hyderabad: Dr Hamoomi expresses concern over rising murders

Hyderabad: Maulana Dr. Ahsan bin Muhammad Al-Hamoomi, the Imam and Khateeb of Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, addressed a gathering and voiced his concerns about the escalating cases of murders in Hyderabad. He emphasized that the society’s respect for killers is a disturbing trend that needs to be addressed urgently. He stressed the importance of bringing murderers to justice and the need to change the societal attitude towards them.

Dr. Hamoomi referenced religious scriptures and highlighted that the Holy Quran deems murder as a grave sin. He cited the verse that states, “Whoever kills a believer intentionally, his recompense is Hell wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him, cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment.” He urged people to distance themselves from individuals involved in such heinous acts, warning of the potential consequences of associating with those who commit murder.

He expressed concern over the rising number of murderers receiving political support and encouragement in neighborhoods, leading to a vicious cycle of violence. He stressed the importance of resolving differences peacefully and emphasized that resorting to taking a life invites the wrath of Allah. He urged the community to boycott the families of murderers to prevent further bloodshed and societal disruption.

Dr. Hamoomi acknowledged that Islamic law prescribes the death penalty for murder, but underlined that this authority rests with the Islamic state and not individual citizens. He addressed the increasing animosity towards Muslims, attributing it in part to the decline in moral values within the community. He criticized Muslims for failing to uphold their promises, financial obligations, and ethical standards, which is contributing to a negative perception of the community.

He contrasted the contemporary state of Muslim society with the ideals of the Prophet’s time, citing the example of Madinah as a model society characterized by ethical behavior and social harmony. He questioned why today’s Muslim society does not reflect those values and called for a collective effort to restore the community’s positive reputation.