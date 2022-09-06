Hyderabad: Bid to immerse Ganesh idols at Tank bund creates tension 

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hussain Sagar (Tank Bund) after scores of devotees staged protest against High court order banning the immersion of POP Ganesh idols. Although police have made elaborate arrangements in and around Tank Bund to prevent the immersion in the lake, a large group of public stormed the area and staged a rasta roko protest.

Demanding the withdrawal of the High Court order that banned the immersion of plaster of paris (POP) Ganesh idols the protestors raised slogans against the Government and resorted to block the road. However additional police forces were pressed into service. The flow of traffic was affected for few hours.

⁦@hydcitypolice⁩ picked up protestors near #tank bund after a group of members staged a protest against the banning immersion of POP #Ganesh idols into the lake pic.twitter.com/CcZcSG7vEG — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile the members of Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi under the leadership of secretary Bhagwanth Rao reached Hussain Sagar in large numbers since the samithi had given a call for a bike rally against alleged Government’s failure in seeking nod for immersion at Tank Bund.

The central zone police have foiled the attempt of Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and prevented them from taking out the bike rally. Many protestors were taken into custody and shifted to various police stations.

In July this year, the division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, directed the state government to ensure that Ganesh idols made of PoP (plaster of Paris) or any other material are “not” immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake (Tank Bund) or any other lakes in Telangana.

In the year 2021, the then-acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao had restrained the Telangana Government from allowing the immersion of POP idols in Tank Bund and instead directed the authorities to create baby ponds.