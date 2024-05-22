Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver arrested for raping runaway minor girl

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, a minor girl who was disciplined by her parents for talking on phone for too long; left her house was raped by a stranger.

According to Tukaramgate police, the victim (16) had left home on the night of May 19 after her parents scolded her for talking on the phone. Her parents lodged a missing complaint with the police the same evening.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police constable arrested for raping minor girl

The accused, a bike taxi driver, who is a resident of Habsiguda, was on duty when he saw the minor girl walking on the street that night.

He lured her and took her on a ride to Kukatpally, Kondapur and Tank Bund, after which he took her to a lodge in Kacheguda after midnight, where he allegedly raped her, threatening her of dire consequences if she told anybody else about it.

The next morning, the victim went back home and informed her parents about what happened, when they lodged a complaint with the police.

The Tukaramgate police arrested the accused, booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and sent him on judicial remand.