Hyderabad: Police constable arrested for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: A police constable was arrested in Habeebnagar for allegedly raping a juvenile girl after promising to marry her.

The girl lived in the same neighborhood as the police officer, identified as Gopi, who is presently posted at Mirchowk police station.



According to the police, Gopi became friends with the victim after they met at a function a few months ago. During this time, they were involved in intimate relationship as the accused has promised to marry her.

However, when the victim recently inquired about the marriage plans, the accused started ignoring her. The Habeebnagar police have filed a case after receiving a complaint from the girl’s parents.