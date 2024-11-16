Hyderabad: Biker evades drunk driving check, dies in accident

Hyderabad: A motorist who tried to escape drunk driving checking by moving in the wrong direction was killed in a road accident at Shamshabad on Friday night, November 15.

The man, a resident of Shamshabad, was going on the Shamshabad road when he noticed a team of traffic police were conducting a drunk driving checking.

The man took a U turn to escape the traffic police and was eventually knocked down by a car. He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The locals informed the police about it who then reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Police investigation is launched.