Hyderabad: Biker evades drunk driving check, dies in accident

The man took a U turn to escape the traffic police and was eventually knocked down by a car.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 16th November 2024 9:50 am IST
Hyderabad: A motorist who tried to escape drunk driving checking by moving in the wrong direction was killed in a road accident at Shamshabad on Friday night, November 15.

The man, a resident of Shamshabad, was going on the Shamshabad road when he noticed a team of traffic police were conducting a drunk driving checking.

The man took a U turn to escape the traffic police and was eventually knocked down by a car. He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The locals informed the police about it who then reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Police investigation is launched.

