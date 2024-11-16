Hyderabad man missing after ‘assault’ by in-laws in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man, working as a delivery agent in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has gone missing in the last one week, after he was reportedly thrashed by his in laws following an argument, in the first week of November.

The man, Adil Pasha, a resident of Hyderabad, has reportedly been struggling with mental health issues. Recently, he was seen exhibiting erratic behaviour, wandering the streets in a disheveled state and screaming while partially naked.

His family has been unable to contact him for the past week, raising concerns for his well-being.

Adil had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 26 after taking up a job there as a delivery worker. His family has alleged that his inlaws, along with his wife, visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah and decided to meet him.

When he paid them a visit, an argument ensued following which his father in law and brothers in law allegedly began to thrash him.

The Hyderabad man promptly reported the incident to the Saudi police and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. He also recorded a video, appealing to his family and friends for help after being assaulted.

The family has urged the government for support in tracing the missing man.

The incident came to light after Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan appealed to the minster of external affairs S Jaishankar for help.