Hyderabad: BJP leader Madhavi Latha constructs temple on disputed property

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha on Saturday, June 14, visited Elite Apartments at Malakpet and constructed a small temple outside the building. She placed an idol of Ganesha on the compound wall and performed prayers even as the police were present at the spot. Her action came in response of a dispute between flat owners.

Following Madhavi Latha’s actions, BJP workers raised religious slogans during the exercise. A dispute is going on between some flat owners and builders over parking issues leading to tension in the Malakpet area. The BJP leader turned the civil dispute into a communal matter with her usual rhetoric.

Two days ago, two groups had entered into a quarrel over the issue at Elite Apartments prompting police intervention. The flat owners said that some persons are constructing a flat in the stilt area of the apartment building illegally despite court orders.

Also Read Colleges ask students to pay lakhs in fee as Telangana stalls on fee reimbursement

Madhavi Latha, who contested against Hyderabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, alleged that the local AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala had called the flat owners for settlements instead of stopping some persons who are taking up illegal constructions.

“You all do not go to attend any meeting. Ask the MLA to come and discuss the matter at the apartment in my presence,” Madhavi Latha told the flat owners at Malakpet.

Two people were reportedly injured during a scuffle two days ago at the apartment building over the construction issue. Madhavi Latha condemned the attack, which she said was done on Hindu families staying in the building, and demanded the police take strict action and also provide security to the occupants staying in the building.

It is to be seen if the idol or temple will be shifted after Madhavi Latha’s actions.