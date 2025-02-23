Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh claims to receive death threats

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday claimed he received death threats over the phone from unknown people.

Raja Singh alleged that he received phone calls from two different phone numbers within a span of half an hour.

“The first call was made at 3.30 pm and the second call at 3.54 pm. The caller spoke in a threatening tone and said today or tomorrow they will kill me. They also said that neither PM Narendra Modi nor Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath can save me,” the MLA claimed.

In June last year, a resident of Chandrayangutta, Waseem was arrested by the police after he allegedly made a threatening call to Raja Singh on October 25, 2023, after he allegedly made disrespectful remarks.

The state government provided a Bullet Resistant (BR) SUV and 2 + 2 security cover to T Raja Singh after he complained of receiving phone calls threatening to kill him. There is also a police picket at his house and plain clothes policemen keep surveillance around his house.