Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party legislator T Raja Singh tested positive for Covid and was advised complete isolation by doctors.

MLA Raja Singh underwent a Rapid Covid Antigen Test on Monday afternoon and after the test the doctors informed he had tested positive for Covid.

In an audio message, the Goshamahal legislator shared on social media, he said that he was feeling unwell for the past two days and on advice of his family doctor he had gone to the Urban Primary Health Centre Karwan II and undertook a Covid test.

Some days ago, the BJP leader had attended some programs in the city and Bengaluru. He had also appeared before a court in connection with a case in Bengaluru.

The Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the legislator and the people who move closely with the MLA were suggested to undergo the Covid test.