Hyderabad: BJP protests demanding removal of Urdu option in TSPSC exams

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP on Thursday staged a protest demanding the immediate removal of the option of taking the group-1 examinations in the Urdu language.

The protest took place outside the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in Nampally. Protestors also demanded an age relaxation of two years for uniformed jobs. They raised slogans against the state government.

Recently, the state government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu.

The state BJP demanded that the state government withdraw its decision to conduct group-1 exams in Urdu medium. It alleged that the State government decided to conduct the exams in the Urdu medium under pressure from its ally, the AIMIM party.

“All the important positions will be handled by Muslims and Hindus will get Group 2, Group 3, and Group 4. By getting half and full one mark more they (Muslims) will become ‘Teesmarkhan’ and we (Hindus) will become their slaves,” BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said.

Commenting on the topic, Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said, “Govt of India and many states also conduct recruitment exams in Urdu including UPSC. So what’s the problem? Please don’t be influenced by the propaganda of bigots.”