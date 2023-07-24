Hyderabad: BJP to hold ‘Maha Dharna’ against BRS govt on July 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit on Monday announced a ‘Maha Dharna’ against the BRS-led Telangana government for its ‘failure to deliver on the 2BHK housing for the poor’ policy.

The protest will be held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on July 25, the saffron party announced.

“Although 9 years have passed since this government has come into power, the promise to two-bedroom houses remained elusive. As against the huge demand, a few houses have been built, even those built remained undistributed demonstrating the utter callousness of the government,” the party said in a statement.

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy will lead the day-long dharna and all the senior leaders of the party, including the national executive members, along with a large number of people who are demanding houses, will participate in the dharna, the party further said.