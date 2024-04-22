Telangana BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy reveals Rs 4568-cr assets

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chevella candidate and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, revealing that he and his family own assets and wealth totalling to a staggering Rs 4568 crore.

This makes Konda Vishweshwar Reddy one of the richest candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which have already. begun and will be held in different phases across India. Telangana goes to polls next month, and the ex-MP is banking on the BJP’s rise in the state to win the seat that he lost in the 2019 election.

However, it may be noted that most of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s wealth is also due to his wife Sangita Reddy’s movable assets such as shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited, Citadel Research, PCR Investments, Saffron solutions and other companies.

Sangita Reddy is the daughter of Pratap C Reddy, who is the founder of Apollo Hospitals. According to his election affidavit, Konda Visweshwar Reddy’s assets total around Rs 1240 crore, while his wife has about Rs 3208 crore.

Their dependent son has about Rs 108 crore to his name. Among other things, the couple also owns Rs 11 crore worth of diamonds and jewellery. The affidavit also says that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy faces four criminal cases including a cheating case in New Delhi.

He was an MP earlier with the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), but quit and joined the Congress before the 2019 state elections. After losing on a Congress ticket, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy then joined the BJP and has since then not shifted.

However it may also be noted that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy hails from a landed family from the state’s erstwhile feudal system. His grandfather was KV Ranga Reddy, a ex-deputy chief minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Ranga Reddy district is named after Vishweshwar Reddy’s grandfather.