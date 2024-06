Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was murdered at Balapur in the city limits on Thursday.

The man, identified as Mohd Sameer, was stabbed multiple times with knives by unknown assailants, and his blood soaked body was found near the Balapur lake in Hyderabad.

The Balapur police shifted the deceased’s body to a mortuary for postmortem. A case has also been registered and investigation has begun.