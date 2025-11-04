Hyderabad Book Fair 2025 to be held from December 19 to 29

Hyderabad Book Fair to feature literary talks, cultural shows, and diverse exhibits this December.

Hyderabad Book Fair
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Book Fair Committee has announced that the 38th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair will be held from December 19 to 29 at NTR Stadium near Indira Park.

The event poster was unveiled at a meeting held at Somajiguda Press Club on Monday, November 3, by Book Fair Advisors Prof. Kodandaram and senior editor K Ramachandra Murthy.

Fair to feature book launches, literary discussions

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers said that lessons had been learned from past editions, and this year’s fair would be more attractive and informative. The fair will feature book launches, literary discussions, cultural shows, and special programs for students.

Memory Khan Seminar

Book Fair President Dr. Yaqoob Sheikh and Secretary R Srinivas stated that applications for participation would be accepted at the Hyderabad Book Fair office on all working days until November 30.

The meeting was attended by Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Vice President B Shoban Babu, Joint Secretary K Suresh, and Executive Committee members A Janardhan Gupta, U Srinivasa Rao, T Sambasiva Rao, Swaraj Kumar, and D Krishna Reddy.

