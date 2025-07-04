Hyderabad: A SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Hyderabad airport witnessed a technical snag shortly after takeoff.

After noticing the malfunction, the pilots decided to take precautionary measures.

Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Chennai Airport

Due to the technical snag, the pilots decided to turn back to Chennai airport as a precautionary measure.

The passengers were stranded inside the Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight for over two hours at Chennai Airport.

Window frame of aircraft dislodges mid-air

On Wednesday, the SpiceJet airlines said that a window frame of its aircraft operating its flight to Pune from Goa was found dislodged mid-air but there was no impact on passengers’ safety.

The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next (Pune) airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement.

“A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged,” the airline said in a statement.