Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Chennai Airport due to technical snag

The passengers were stranded inside the aircraft for over two hours.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2025 12:43 pm IST
flight landing at airport
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Hyderabad airport witnessed a technical snag shortly after takeoff.

After noticing the malfunction, the pilots decided to take precautionary measures.

Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Chennai Airport

Due to the technical snag, the pilots decided to turn back to Chennai airport as a precautionary measure.

MS Creative School

The passengers were stranded inside the Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight for over two hours at Chennai Airport.

Window frame of aircraft dislodges mid-air

On Wednesday, the SpiceJet airlines said that a window frame of its aircraft operating its flight to Pune from Goa was found dislodged mid-air but there was no impact on passengers’ safety.

The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next (Pune) airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

“A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged,” the airline said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2025 12:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button