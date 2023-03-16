Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall today as IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad who are expecting a much-needed respite from the summer heat from today till March 20 brace for heavy rainfall in the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for March 16 and 17 and a yellow alert till March 20.

The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds with speeds of up to 30-40 kmph.

THUNDERSTORMS FROM TODAY ⚠️



With strong convergence seen, various parts of Central, East TS will definetely witness strong T-storms, winds, some hailstorms from afternoon with main rains during night – morning



Hyderabad too, high storm chances starting from afternoon hours 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/PQ64KG34PP — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 16, 2023

Rainfall likely in all six zones of Hyderabad

As per the weather department, all six zones in Hyderabad– Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to have a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected towards evening or night.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be below 36 degrees Celsius. With the arrival of the pre-monsoon season, Hyderabad can expect some relief from the scorching summer heat. The rainfall will also bring down the temperature, providing some relief to the residents of Hyderabad.

IMD Hyderabad issued orange alert for entire Telangana

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the entire Telangana region for today and tomorrow, indicating that heavy rainfall is likely in the state.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for the state till March 20.

Even the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at many places in the state including Hyderabad.

It also forecasted that the maximum temperature in the state is likely to fall to as low as 27 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, all circles are likely to see a significant dip in maximum temperature.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.