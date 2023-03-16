Heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad; more downpours expected today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on March 16, bringing much-needed relief to the residents who were witnessing scorching summer heat for the past few weeks. More downpours are expected on Friday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert.

Though rainfall provided much-needed relief, many parts of the city faced power cuts for hours due to it.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall was recorded in Rajendranagar (49 mm), followed by Serilingampally (34.8 mm). Other areas that received substantial rainfall include Bandlaguda (31.5 mm), Uppal (31.3 mm), Bahadurpura (30.8 mm), Nampally (27 mm), Asifnagar (21.5 mm), Musheerabad (21.5 mm), Secunderabad (21.3 mm), and Charminar (21 mm).

Hyderabad to receive rainfall on March 17

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert till March 19. According to the weather department, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – on March 17 will witness a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and hailstorms towards evening or night.

On March 18 and 19, all zones in the city are expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected towards evening or night.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for entire Telangana

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the entire Telangana region till March 19.

Even the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at many places in the state including Hyderabad.

It also forecasted that the maximum temperature in some districts of the state is likely to fall to as low as 27 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, all circles are likely to see a significant dip in maximum temperature.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.