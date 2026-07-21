Hyderabad braces for moderate rains at night; commuters warned

Rainfall has started in areas of West Hyderabad and will cover the rest of the city in the next two hours.

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Hyderabad traffic halted due to heavy rain, causing congestion and delays on roads.

Hyderabad: Moderate rains are expected to lash all parts of Hyderabad till 8 or 9 pm, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji. Residents are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

Rainfall has started in areas of West Hyderabad, including Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Hitech City, and Kukatpally and will cover the rest of the city in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery

Thunderstorms have been predicted at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam on Wednesday.

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