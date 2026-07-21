Hyderabad braces for moderate rains at night; commuters warned

Hyderabad: Moderate rains are expected to lash all parts of Hyderabad till 8 or 9 pm, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji. Residents are asked to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged areas.

Rainfall has started in areas of West Hyderabad, including Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Hitech City, and Kukatpally and will cover the rest of the city in the next two hours.

WIDESPREAD RAIN ALERT FOR HYDERABAD CITY – 6.35PM ⚠️🌧️



WIDESPREAD MODERATE RAINS ahead in entire Hyderabad city starting with West HYD like Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Hitech City, Kukatpally



This will further cover ENTIRE HYDERABAD CITY in… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms have been predicted at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam on Wednesday.