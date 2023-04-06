Hyderabad braces for more downpours after heavy rains as IMD issued yellow alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received heavy rains on April 5, leading to power cuts in various parts of the city. Waterlogging was also witnessed at different locations, including the road under PVNR Expressway near Attapur, causing slow traffic flow for some time.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall of 26.5 mm, followed by Asifnagar (19.8 mm), Golkonda (18 mm), Rajendranagar (15.5 mm), Khairtabad (11.3 mm), and Ameerpet (10 mm).

Heavy rain in several places of Hyderabad today, for a short time. I don't think it will give relief from heat.

The favourite place of #Waterlogging , the road under PVNR Expressway near Attapur, traffic was slow down for some time.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/D84g6Oa4MY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 5, 2023

Hyderabad, other districts to receive more rains on Thursday, Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for the entire Telangana State till April 7, as more downpours are expected on Thursday and Friday. The department also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad.

As per the weather department, all six zones in Hyderabad will witness partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur towards the evening or night in parts of the zones till April 8.

Maximum temperature not likely to drop

Despite the forecast of rains, IMD predicts that the maximum temperature in Hyderabad will be in the range of 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad could see temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.