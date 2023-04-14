Hyderabad: BRAOU releases PhD admissions entrance notification for 2022-23

Hyderabad: Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday has invited applications for the academic year 2022-23 from eligible candidates for admission into PhD programs in the following departments: English, Hindi, Education, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Environmental Science.

Admissions process strictly as Per UGC Regulations -2022, a press release informed.

How to register

Registration for PhD entrance test can only be done online. The candidates are advised to visit the university portal to fill out the prescribed application form and register by paying a fee of Rs. 1500 (Rs.1000 in case of SC/ST/BC/PwD). The procedure for payment of the registration fee is available on the website. The Entrance test will be held only in Hyderabad. For further details contact: 040-23680411, 040-23680241. Call Centre: 18005990101

The date and time of the PhD entrance test are on May 20 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The last date for registration and payment of the fee is May 8.