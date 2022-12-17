Hyderabad: Bride-to-be kidnapping case accused’s brother booked for releasing videos

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman who was recently kidnapped hours before her wedding and later rescued by police lodged a complaint against the accused Naveen Reddy, his brother, and his cousin for releasing videos to defame her.

In a complaint lodged on Friday, the woman said that Naveen Reddy’s brother Nandeep Reddy and cousin Vamshi Bharath Reddy released the video of the accused wherein he tried to tarnish her image in society.

Videos caused mental agony to woman

In the videos, Naveen Reddy made statements against the woman. He said that they moved together closely and spent some time at private places. The videos that were telecasted on news and YouTube channels caused mental agony to the woman.

Based on the complaint, Adibatla Police registered a case and apprehended Nandeep Reddy and Vamshi Bharath Reddy. Cops recorded their confession and seized one CPU, monitor, etc.

Meanwhile, channels that are broadcasting such objectionable videos are instructed that they should stop it immediately.

Bride-to-be kidnapping case

The woman who was about to get married was kidnapped from her house on December 9 at around 11 am. The crime was committed by K Naveen Reddy along with his associates.

Soon after the incident, police came into action and within a few hours, the woman was rescued. The accused who were involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

However, Naveen Reddy before getting arrested made selfie videos making statements against the woman and sent them to his brother and cousin. Later the duo forwarded that to TV and YouTube channels.