Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner visits Siasat, praises its activities

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen visits the office of The Siasat Daily for a goodwill meeting with the News Editor Amer Ali Khan on Monday in Hyderabad.

Khan shed a light on the beginning of Daily Siasat, its objectives, services and told that millions of students, women in need, victims of natural disasters and sectarian violence have been helped through the Siasat Millat Fund.

News Editor also enlightened the Deputy High Commissioner of Great Britain about various welfare programmes that are being run by the Siasat Daily, including scholarships to meritorious students, providing free technical and non-technical skill development programmes. Apart from this, English for Employability programme for young boys and girls who are looking for job opportunities. A number of trained boys and girls have been placed in multinational companies. Apart from this, Siasat not only guides candidates for government jobs but also prepares them for competitive exams.

The News Editor of Siasat made the British Deputy High Commissioner inspect the Computer Centre, Helpline, Career Guidance Cell, and the special calligraphy section of Siasat on which he was amazed to see the masterpieces of calligraphy, especially the Quranic verses presented through various paintings.

Gareth was also introduced to the different units of Siasat TV channel where he met the staff members.

On this occasion, Padmaja K, the head of Press and Communications of British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad was also present.