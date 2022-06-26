Hyderabad: Broken Musi river fencing pose risk to pedestrians

Hyderabad: The broken fencing of Musa River at Puranapul till Shamshan Ghat road is posing risk to the pedestrians and motorists. A few days ago a lorry fell down in Musi river leading to a person’s death.

Puranapul Shamshan Ghat road is a busy thoroughfare where lorries, buses and cars ply 24 hours.

Years ago the GHMC had constructed fencing on the bankment of Musi river to protect people and prevent dumping of waste.

But a part of the fencing was broken and the people in Pardiwala and Municipal authorities are dumping garbage in Musi river due to which the area has turned into a dumping ground.

Now the Musi river Development Corporation under its chairman Sudhir Reddy MLA is cleaning the river. The river is cleaned every year before monsoon between Puranapool till Amberpet.

But after the end of monsoon all the river cleaning activities come to a halt. There were claims of beautifying Musi river in the past but nothing concrete has been done in this regard. The once iconic Musi river has turned into a dirty Nala now due to the lack of interest of the Government and the people’s representatives.

Due to the public complaints to the High Court, a part of the river is cleaned to placate the Court.

There is an urgent need for the Government and the people’s representative and the Chairman of the Musi river Development Corporation to safeguard Musi river and set up fencing around it.