Hyderabad: BRS files complaint with ECI on BJP MP’s EVM remarks

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP D Arvind demanding action against him over his “vote for anyone, aayega toh Modi hi,” remark.

Addressing a press conference in the state recently, the Nizamabad MP stated, “Though you cast your Vote for Nota or in favour of Hand (Congress), or in favour of CAR (BRS) symbol, only Dharmapuri Aravind will win.”

Videos of the MP’s claims were widely circulated on social media.

“This is a brazen statement made by Shri D Aravind, MP. This is nothing but an indication by him that the liberty of the voter to press the symbol of his choice would be grossly interfered with and his/her rights to vote violated,” stated the BRS in their complaint.

“The oblique intention of Shri. D. Aravind is nothing but stating that you press any button, but the vote would go to his BJP Symbol,” the complaint added.

The BRS accused the MP of admitting the BJP’s intention of manipulating the elections using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the upcoming state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS in its complaint accused the BJP of being undemocratic and operating on “a gang of trollers on social media who indulge in vicious and vulgar trolling of people who speak in favour of democracy and against the un-democratic illegal activities of the BJP”.

They cited the recent sacking of an UnAcademy professor after political pressure built amid trolling and outrage by right-wing trolls after he urged his students to vote for educated candidates in the upcoming elections.

In their complaint, they also called out the MP’s “intolerant and indecent language in his discourses, debates and press addresses against the functionaries of the BRS,” adding that he has on occasions threatened police officers using inflammatory language.

Uging action against the MP for his ‘verbal violence’, the BRS stated that inaction would imply that the “BJP has no limits to indulge in illegality during the ensuing Election process.”