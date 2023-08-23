No matter who you vote for, aayega toh Modi hi: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind said that he (BJP) will be the only one to win irrespective of whom the public votes for.

Arvind, who is often in the headlines for his comments, stirred another controversy while addressing a press conference at a function hall located in a minority-dominated area in Nizamabad.

The video of him asserting, “Modi will only come, no matter whom you vote for,” has gone viral.

He is Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP MP .



He is Publicly stating that no matter whom you vote for—NOTA, the car symbol, or the hand symbol— I will win.



His statement & Confidence Says about the potential of EVM tampering by the BJP. @Cryptic_Miind @Pun_Starr pic.twitter.com/zDdk62h0rT — Aravind Alishetty (@aravindalishety) August 22, 2023

Arvind further said that under the PM Awas Yojana, 5 crore houses will be constructed across the country.

“Another 50 lakh houses are under construction,” he said adding that the BRS party is cheating poor people in the name of providing them with double-bedroom houses.

Arvind further alleged that KCR is using Muslims as a vote bank in the state.

Underlining that the list of candidates announced by KCR has only three Muslims, Arvind questioned why Muslims who have 14 percent of voters were not given tickets.

“All political parties look at Muslims as their vote bank. But, they won’t work for their development. In Telangana, the BRS government has adopted the same policy. It doesn’t care about the development of the Muslim community,” said the BJP MP.

The BJP MP also criticized CM KCR for contesting in Kamareddy and said that the decision was taken fearing BRS’ defeat in Gajwel.

“Only Muslim minorities will suffer in the friendship between BRS and AIMIM,” said Arvind.