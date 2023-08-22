Telangana polls: Cracks within BRS widen over candidates list

Hyderabad: A day after chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao released the list of 115 candidates, there seems to be an unrest with the party ranks.

A few party leaders who were unable to get a ticket are looking out for greener pastures on the other side of the fence. Sources said that some of them were now exploring options of joining the Congress.

Sources said that sitting Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who openly warned minister Harish Rao against interfering in Medak constituency affairs and levied corruption charges against him had tried to get a ticket for his son Rohith Rao.

He wanted a ticket for his son from the Medak constituency. After having failed to get a BRS ticket, sources said Mynampally is lured by Congress leaders and assured of tickets from Malkajgiri and Medak for both father and son.

Mynampally had said that if the party gives two tickets he will contest else least interested.

Another leader Khanapur BRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik’s husband Shyam Naik joined the Congress on Monday in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and in charge of Congress Telangana affairs Manikrao Thakre.

Rekha failed to get a ticket and is also likely to get into the Congress fold soon.

Several other leaders of BRS are planning to hop into other parties, sources said.