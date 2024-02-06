Hyderabad: BRS leader’s son in police custody for raping minor girl

The accused Rizwan Ali Baqri is the son of BRS leader Inayat Ali Baqri

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 9:59 pm IST
POCSO cases in Hyderabad
Representative Images

Hyderabad: A BRS leader’s son was booked in minor’s rape case after the 17-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Mirchowk police.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The victim in her complaint stated that the accused, Rizwan Ali Baqri, had been violating her for the past three months, Mirchowk police said.

Initially, he spoke to her parents and promised to marry her, but later stopped responding to her calls and messages, due to which the victim, seeking justice, approached the police.

MS Education Academy

Rizwan, who reportedly has been taken into custody, happens to be the son of BRS leader Inayat Ali Baqri, police said.

The victim’s complaint has been taken in a sealed cover and her statement was recorded in the presence of a woman police officer, police said.

A case under POCSO Act against Rizwan, and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The police have taken the accused into custody and further investigations are underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 9:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button