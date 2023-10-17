Hyderabad: BRS Madhapur corporator Jagadeeshwar Goud joins Congress

Hyderabad: With Telangana Assembly elections just around the corner, there is an active migration of disgruntled leaders from one major party happening almost every day. As a continuation of this trend, several leaders from the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress on October 17, Tuesday.

The list of leaders included BRS’ GHMC floor leader and Madhapur Corporator Jagadeeshwar Goud and his wife Pujitha, former MPPs and ward members from Kalvakurthy, Shadnagar, and Kodangal, and several others from the BRS and the BJP, the grand old party said.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy invited all of these leaders to the party at an event held at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Both the BRS and the Congress are using these migrations to indicate the flow of the electoral wind amidst the highly intense battle especially post the release of manifestos.

The state is going to the elections on November 30.