Hyderabad: BRS to rally 10K people from each Assembly segment for public meet

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is planning to mobilise 10,000 people from each Assembly segment in Greater Hyderabad for its upcoming public meeting on February 17.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address the meeting planned at Parade Ground after inaugurating the new Secretariat complex.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a preparatory meeting with public representatives from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts here on Thursday to prepare the party leaders and cadre for the big event.

While reminding that the new Secretariat complex was named after the architect of the Constitution of India Dr BR Ambedkar, KTR suggested the BRS leaders organise special programmes in every constituency on the day of the inauguration, which also remarked the birthday of CM KCR.

“At least 10,000 people from every Assembly segment in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits should be mobilised for the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds,” said KTR.

He further instructed the party leaders to conduct an extensive cadre meeting on February 13 in all Assembly segments in GHMC limits on mobilising the public for the meeting.

MLAs and MLCs from other districts will be appointed in-charges for each constituency and they will stay put in the segments from February 13 to 17.