Hyderabad, Brussels Airports sign pact to strengthen air cargo

The agreement brings together Hyderabad Airport’s expanding cargo capabilities and Brussels Airport’s strong position in the European air cargo ecosystem

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Hyderabad and Brussels airport authorities after signing the agreement
Hyderabad and Brussels airport authorities after signing the agreement

Hyderabad: Th Hyderabad and Brussels Airport signed an MoU on Thursday, September 24, to strengthen air cargo connectivity between Hyderabad and Europe and explore opportunities for sustained cargo growth.

The agreement brings together Hyderabad Airport’s expanding cargo capabilities and Brussels Airport’s strong position in the European air cargo ecosystem, creating opportunities to strengthen cargo flows and trade linkages between India and Europe.

It will also allow cooperation in route development, market intelligence, cargo best practices and stakeholder engagement, with a focus on identifying opportunities to enhance Hyderabad’s connectivity with key European markets.

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Following the signing of the agreement, Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, “Hyderabad’s growing economic base and strategic location position it strongly to serve as a gateway for India’s international trade.”

“Our collaboration with Brussels Airport Company strengthens our ability to connect Hyderabad with the wider European cargo ecosystem and supports our ambition to build a more globally integrated cargo network,” he said.

“By bringing together market expertise, industry partnerships and complementary strengths, we can create new opportunities for businesses in Hyderabad and across the region while strengthening the airport’s role in India’s international trade corridors,” he added.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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