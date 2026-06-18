Hyderabad BTech grad loses Rs 5 lakh in FIFA visa fraud

The complainant reportedly paid the amount in multiple instalments over a period of time.

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Hyderabad: A city-based BTech graduate has approached the police after allegedly being cheated of nearly Rs 5 lakh by a travel consultant who promised to arrange a visa and travel package for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by The Hindu, the graduate came across advertisements offering assistance for World Cup travel and subsequently contacted the consultant. The accused allegedly claimed to have the necessary contacts and expertise to secure the required visa and travel arrangements for the tournament.

Believing the assurances, the complainant reportedly paid the amount in multiple instalments over a period of time. The consultant is said to have repeatedly assured the victim that the visa process was progressing and that travel-related documents would be issued before the event.

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However, as the departure date drew closer, the promised documents were not provided. The complainant allegedly made several attempts to contact the consultant and seek clarification regarding the status of the application. Police said the responses became inconsistent, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the arrangement.

After failing to receive either the visa or a refund, the graduate approached law enforcement authorities and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to verify the allegations and trace the flow of funds.

Officials have urged residents to exercise caution while dealing with travel agents and visa consultants, particularly when large sums of money are involved. They advised people to verify the credentials of agencies, seek proper documentation for payments, and avoid relying solely on online advertisements or verbal assurances.

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