Hyderabad: Bum Ruknund Dowlah under threat of extinction, says activist

By Vivek Bhoomi

Hyderabad: Environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has raised concerns that the historic ‘Bum Ruknud Dowlah’ near Shastripuram in Rajendranagar is under threat of extinction due to the earth being filled inside the FTL (full tank-level) area of the lake since 2018 and the delayed delivery of justice.

“Hyderabad will be on the losing front in the war against lake encroachers,” she remarked.

In a detailed PowerPoint presentation to media at Somajiguda Press Club on Friday, April 5, Dr Lubna showed through Google Earth and other official maps, how commercial and residential buildings, roads and other infrastructure have already been established, and a highway is being planned across the lake presently.

She said that though the case was listed for hearing on April 4 at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai, when she went there to attend it, she was informed that due to the case being heard in the High Court of Telangana, the tribunal has adjourned it to July.

Lubna said that the case was disposed off in the High Court, and by the time the case comes for hearing in NGT, the lake would be covered up completely.

“This used to be the water which the Sultans, Nawabs and the kings used to carry whenever they went as far as Delhi and Shimla. It used to be the source of drinking water for the common people as well. Even the irrigation officials say that the water is rich in minerals,” she said.

Talking about the higher officials in the municipal administration who are supposed to protect the lake from encroaching, she said that they were all still there in the present government, and were even elevated to higher positions in the same department.

“All the officials are still there. But the lake is not there,” she said.