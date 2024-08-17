Hyderabad: Burglars arrested in Chandanagar, items worth Rs 25L recovered

Hyderabad: Chandanagar police arrested two burglars who were involved in 64 cases including 11 break-ins, and recovered valuables including gold, silver, and vehicles worth a total of Rs 25 lakhs. The police also arrested two receivers of the stolen items.

The arrested burglars have been identified as D Nehemaiah alias Bruce Lee, 27, native of Hubli in Karnataka, and K Nagesh, native of Medchal.

A third member of this gang is currently absconding. Police also arrested two receivers, Gimkalolu and Suresh. Valuables including 25 tolas of gold, 400 grams silver, 2 bikes and cash of Rupees 29,750 were recovered from them.

The arrest was made following an investigation of a break-in robbery complaint from Naidu Venkateswara Rao, a resident of Chandanagar.

According to the police, on August 11, Venkata Rao’s house was broken into and a scooter was stolen. The police, while checking the CCTV footage in the area, identified Nehemaiah, and efforts to nab him began. Nehemaiah and his accomplice were arrested while travelling on this scooter in Suraram near Quthbullapur, Hyderabad.

The probe revealed there are multiple cases against the accused in various police stations in Hyderabad city, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The police added that the efforts to arrest the absconding third member of the gang are underway.