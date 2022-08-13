Hyderabad: Business Expo 2.0 begins today at Taj Palace

Hyderabad: Expo 2.0 by ‘Bright Begin’ to begin today and it will continue till tomorrow at Taj Palace Function Hall, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Usman Sahib and his colleagues in charge of Bright Begin, a social organization in Hyderabad related to raising awareness in the field of trade, have undertaken to guide the unemployed Muslim youth in all aspects related to trade.

In Expo 2.0., renowned businessmen from different places of India will present, products will be kept there on a large scale and machinery will also be displayed.

Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Usman said “Though the youth of the Ummah having potential, they are suffering from unemployment due to lack of proper guidance. Therefore, we want to address the youth of the Ummah on behalf of Business Guidance Expo Bright Begin to participate in this expo and be associated with Bright Begin and pave the way for economic stability. It is our effort that talented young people use their talents to move forward under the guidance of Bright Begin.

I especially appeal to those youth who have engineering degrees and are serving in other fields, they must attend this Expo 2.0 because experts from all fields are going to participate in it using their experience to forge new paths in their field”.

The expo is sponsored by Shaheen Group of Institutions and Siasat Daily is a media partner.