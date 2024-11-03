Hyderabad: Busted brothel organiser used marriage office board to escape cops

Hyderabad: Ayesha Siddiqui, the prime organizer of a brothel who was caught during a raid by the Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team, tried to cover up her illegal activities under the garb of the marriage bureau.

A police official who led the raid said they had received a tip-off about a brothel house run from a small house in a slum at Khairatabad. At first, the police were confused as a marriage bureau signboard was put up on the house.

After keeping an eye on the house, the police then planned and raided it. The police found that Ayesha was using the marriage bureau office signboard to confuse the law enforcement agencies.

“Ayesha was luring the women who were in distress into prostitution and earning money at the cost of the hardship of the victims. Four victims were rescued,” said the official of the Task Force. The police are verifying whether Ayesha is involved in similar other cases.

The Task Force on Saturday had raided a brothel house operated from a house at Khairatabad and caught four customers.

“Ayesha,was charging between Rs. 600 to Rs. 1000 from each customer and sharing the amount on commission basis with the victims. She was contacting the customers through social media and directly over the phone,” said the police.