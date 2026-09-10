Hyderabad: Cab driver assaulted near Begumpet, MBT seeks action

Hyderabad: A cab driver was allegedly assaulted by two men near CTO Junction in Begumpet on Sunday, September 6, prompting the victim’s family to approach the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) for intervention four days after the incident, with the accused still at large.

The victim, Shaik Abdul Jabbar, 28, a resident of Saidabad, was driving an Uber from Madhapur to Nagole on September 6 when his car came into contact with another vehicle, bearing registration number TG09 BA 3458, that was also taking a U-turn near the signal at around 4 pm, according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Begumpet police station. Two men travelling in the other car got out and allegedly began abusing Jabbar before assaulting him with a hard object, breaking his glasses in the process. Jabbar sustained injuries to his face and nose and began bleeding, the FIR stated.

The FIR was registered at Begumpet police station under Sections 118(1) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Jabbar and his family members met MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan and briefed him on the incident. Khan said it was unfortunate that despite four days having passed, the Inspector of Police at Begumpet had not arrested those allegedly involved. He urged police to use the vehicle registration number and available CCTV footage to trace the accused.

According to Khan, Jabbar has been advised bed rest and will need a minor surgery for a fracture to his nose bone. He said the incident had caused financial strain on the family since Jabbar is the sole earning member and his car, which is also his source of livelihood, was extensively damaged.

Khan demanded that the Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, personally intervene and direct officials to identify and arrest the accused without further delay, saying the victim’s family was already going through physical, emotional and financial hardship and that justice should not be delayed.