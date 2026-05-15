Hyderabad: Cab driver dies by suicide; woman booked for abetment

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old cab driver was found dead at his residence in Koheda village under Hayathnagar police station limits, following which police registered a case of abetment of suicide against a woman based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother.

According to the complaint lodged on May 13 by Pallapu Maheshwari, wife of Yadagiri and a resident of Koheda village in Abdullapurmet mandal, her eldest son, Pallapu Govardhan, returned home after completing his night shift on the morning of May 12 at around 10:30 am and locked himself inside his room.

Family members reportedly became concerned when Govardhan did not come out of the room throughout the day, and his mobile phone remained switched off. By evening, his sister and younger brother knocked on the door repeatedly but received no response.

Family allegations

The family later forced open the door and found Govardhan hanging from a ceiling fan inside the room. He was brought down immediately, but it was confirmed that he had already died.

In her complaint, Maheshwari alleged that a young woman identified as Saritha was responsible for her son’s death. She claimed that the woman had deceived Govardhan by pretending to love him and promising to marry him.

Based on the complaint, Hayathnagar police registered a case under Crime No. 794/2026 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide.

Investigation underway

Police said that after the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members.

As part of the investigation, the mobile phone belonging to Govardhan has been seized and will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Officials stated that further evidence would be collected and additional inquiries conducted before appropriate legal action is taken.