Hyderabad cab driver held for snatching 65-year-old woman’s mangalsutra 

Hyderabad: A cab driver has been arrested by Miyapur Police in Cyberabad for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a 65-year-old woman during her morning walk earlier this month, police said on Saturday, April 18.

The accused, identified as Kothakota Govind Rao, 28, a resident of Borabanda in Hyderabad and a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended following a technical investigation, according to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, KPHB Division, Kukatpally Zone, Cyberabad.

The incident occurred on April 12, when the complainant, Ganapatiraju Sathyavani, had stepped out for a morning walk to HUDA Park. While returning home, she had stopped near Swastik Hospital to pluck flowers for her daily puja, the police said.

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An unidentified person riding a motorcycle pulled up beside her and forcibly snatched her mangalsutra after she resisted. The accused fled the scene on his motorcycle. The victim sustained minor injuries to her neck during the assault.

Police said Govind Rao had been targeting women who appeared to be alone, and had committed similar offences within the limits of Miyapur and Ameenpur police stations under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. The money obtained from selling the stolen gold was allegedly spent on personal expenses.

The accused was identified through technical analysis of the motorcycle’s number plate captured during the offence. Police subsequently recovered the stolen gold chains from his possession.

The Miyapur Police have appealed to the public to avoid wearing heavy gold jewellery in crowded places and while travelling alone, and to keep chains concealed under clothing when in public.