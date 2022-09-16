Hyderabad: CARE Hospitals performs first Gynaecology Procedure

Hyderabad: City-based CARE Hospitals Group On Friday announced the first gynaecology (hysterectomy) procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo’s robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

The procedure was performed by the expert clinical team of CARE Hospitals, led by Dr Manjula Anagani, at the group’s flagship facility located at Banjara Hills.

Also Read Hyderabad: Raghu Rai to grace IPF Photographer of The Year Awards

The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the Hugo RAS system. CARE becomes the first hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to install this new robotic-assisted surgery system from Medtronic.

Minister of Finance, Medical, Health and Family Welfare, T Harish Rao, said, “Investments in technology-enabled healthcare solutions are vital to ensure quality patient care at affordable costs. High-quality equipment like robotic systems helps improves accuracy, reduces hospital stay, and fastens patients’ recovery.

Group CEO, CARE Hospitals, Jasdeep Singh said, “CARE Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing technology and clinical expertise enabled healthcare solutions to the patient community in both metro and non-metro cities. The introduction of the all-new Hugo RAS system from Medtronic is a testament to our pioneering initiatives and perfectly complements the continued efforts of our surgeons in delivering high-quality care to our patients.”