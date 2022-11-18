Hyderabad: Case against people who vandalised BJP MP Arvind’s house

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against around 50 persons who allegedly attacked the house BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday afternoon after he reportedly made derogatory comments against TRS MLC K Kavita.

A mob allegedly entered into the house of the MP located at Banjara Hills and damaged furniture and other articles.

Vijay Laxmi, mother of the Arvind Dharmapuri made a conplaint at the Banjara Hills police station in evening. The police invoked Sections 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) read/with 149 ( Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of 50 Rupees), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the attackers.

Eight persons were taken into custody by the Banjara Hills police.

Tension prevailed in Banjara Hills after attack and protest of TRS leaders. After the attack several important leaders of BJP party visited the residence of the MP and took stock of the damage.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a report from the Telangana DGP about the attack and police action.