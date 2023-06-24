Hyderabad: Case against school for not allowing hijab

Hyderabad: A case is booked against the management of a private school at Hayathnagar after the principal and teachers allegedly asked two standard tenth girl students not to wear hijab in classroom.

The students both who are Muslims are studying in tenth standard at Zee School in Hayathnagar. The classes for the academic year began on June 12 and since this month 22 both the students were wearing head scarf and coming to school. “As per complaint, the principal and teacher asked them not to wear scarf in the classroom. It happened on couple of instances. A student gave complaint and case is booked,” said Srinivasulu SHO Hayathnagar police station.

The police booked the case under Sections 153A, 295, 292 and other IPC Sections against principal Poornima Srivastav and teachers Madhuri Kavita.

The police investigation is going on.